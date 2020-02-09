St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
Dr. Miles W. Meyer

Dr. Miles W. Meyer Obituary

Meyer, Dr. Miles W.

Passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 48 years to Jill Meyer; loving father of Julie (Craig) Dull, Jennifer (Duane) Punnewaert and Lauren (Darin)

Hoggatt; dearest Papa of Olivia, Brooke, Kate, Caroline, Miles,

Emery, and Elizabeth; dear

brother-in-law, nephew, uncle,

cousin and friend to many.

Miles was a graduate of Michigan State, Duquense, and Washington University.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, February 12, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Lucas UCC Thursday, February 13, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Lucas UCC. Preschool or .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
