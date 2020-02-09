|
Meyer, Dr. Miles W.
Passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 48 years to Jill Meyer; loving father of Julie (Craig) Dull, Jennifer (Duane) Punnewaert and Lauren (Darin)
Hoggatt; dearest Papa of Olivia, Brooke, Kate, Caroline, Miles,
Emery, and Elizabeth; dear
brother-in-law, nephew, uncle,
cousin and friend to many.
Miles was a graduate of Michigan State, Duquense, and Washington University.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, February 12, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Lucas UCC Thursday, February 13, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Lucas UCC. Preschool or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020