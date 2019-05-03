St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Rohr, Milford A. Buddy 92, of Millstadt, IL passed away at his home on Monday, April 30, 2019. He was a Sergeant in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, retiring on July 2, 1983. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Rose (nee Jedlicka) Rohr and a step-son Victor G. Nichols III. Sg. Rohr is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geraldine Rohr (nee Maechling); brother Gene Rohr of Florissant, MO; daughter Diane (Michael) Heuvelman of Crestwood, MO and son Steven (Ann) Rohr of Crestwood; granddaughters Kelsey and Katlyn Heuvelman of Crestwood and Clare Rohr; grandsons Sam and Ben Rohr of Crestwood and Brian (Wendy) Nichols of Newport News, VA; great-grandsons Grant and Mason Nichols. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, he joined the Army Air Force and was honorably discharged in November 1945. Services: Visitation KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, May 5, 3-8 p.m. Private interment at JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc., 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220 or Backstoppers appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 3, 2019
