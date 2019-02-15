Milica Banjanin

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I am now a retired librarian from Wash U. I well remember..."
    - Bill Wibbing
  • "Sincere condolences to the family. When someone you love,..."
  • "My sincere condolences to your family for the loss of your..."
    - Z L

Banjanin, Milica Ph.D passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018, shortly before her 80th birthday. Services: A celebration of Milica's life will take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Whittemore House, 6440 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Washington University's Eliot Society and the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

logo
Funeral Home
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.