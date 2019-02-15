Banjanin, Milica Ph.D passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018, shortly before her 80th birthday. Services: A celebration of Milica's life will take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Whittemore House, 6440 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Washington University's Eliot Society and the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019