Hayes, Rev. Millard Jr.

Age 75, of St. Louis, MO, passed on September 15, 2019, in Nashville, TN after a short illness. Millard, a native of Nashville, was educated in the Davidson County Public school system. He graduated from Pearl High School in 1961 and TN State A & I University in 1966. Millard volunteered and served 2 years in the U.S. Peace Corps in Africa, after graduation. During his 50 year residence in St. Louis, he worked at Famous Barr for 38 years until his retirement. In 1993, he was ordained an itinerant elder in the AME church and served as a pastor in the Missouri Annual Conference. Millard was preceded in death by his parents Millard Sr. and Violet E. Hayes, two brothers: Geauthor L. and Joseph L. Hayes. Cherishing his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Rev. Brenda J. Hayes, of St. Louis, MO; devoted sons Millard III (Jenai) of Nashville, TN., Brandon J. (Natasha Clay) of Atlanta, GA and Grant T. Hayes of Brooklyn, NY; grandsons Jamil and Millard IV Hayes; sisters, Shiela Hayes Greer and Angela Hayes Berry; brothers, John L. (Herawati) and Rev. Daniel M. (Janice) Hayes; sister-in-law Josie S. Hayes; brother-in-laws Ormonde and Brian Ransom; Aunts: Pauline Nelson, Ruby Patterson, Gloria Price and Joy Leonard; uncles, Ralph Price and Freddie Leonard; nieces, Candace J. Greer, Brandi, Danicia and Desiree Hayes; Danielle (Chase) Watson, Angelina and Aleshia Berry, Joteshia Medaries and Chekela Allmond; Nephews: Geauthor II (Aisha) and Daniel Jr (Miranda) Hayes, Leonard (Jessica) Berry III, Jason New and a host of devoted relatives, extended family and friends.

Services: Public viewing is Friday, September 20th from 1p.m. - 7p.m. at the funeral home. Family visitation is Saturday, September 21st, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with funeral services immediately following at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 901 Benton Avenue. Terrell Broady Funeral Home (615)244-4755.