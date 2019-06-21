Plattner, Millicent June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurie Plattner; dear mother and mother-in-law of Mark Gubernik (Lisa); loving grandmother of Melanie and Amanda Gubernik; dear daughter of the late Rosalie and the late Martin Simon. Services: Graveside service Sunday, June 23, 1:00 p.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri, Attn: Donations, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 or to an animal rescue organization of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 21, 2019