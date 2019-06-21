Millicent Plattner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millicent Plattner.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
B'nai Amoona Cemetery
930 North and South Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Plattner, Millicent June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurie Plattner; dear mother and mother-in-law of Mark Gubernik (Lisa); loving grandmother of Melanie and Amanda Gubernik; dear daughter of the late Rosalie and the late Martin Simon. Services: Graveside service Sunday, June 23, 1:00 p.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri, Attn: Donations, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 or to an animal rescue organization of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon