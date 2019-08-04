Peat, Millie Mildred Mina Ralls Peat, died 30 July 2019 in Town and Country, Missouri aged 98 years. Born 14 March 1921 in Portage Des Sioux to Byrd Augustus and Lola Edelen Ralls. Married to Charles John Peat for 67 years. Survived by children Barbara Jacobs of Salem, and Robert (Cynthia Easterling) Peat of Brentwood. Millie leaves 9 grandchildren and 14 greatgrandchildren. Also survived by beloved nieces Bette (Bill) Henderson of Kansas City, and Gail Jennings of Creve Coeur. Predeceased by her husband, son Charles, and sisters Thelma Ralls, Hilma Niehaus, and Eunice Buchanan. Millie's family is deeply indebted for the caring support of personal assistant Diana Pink, and to Millie's loving aides and friends during her residence at Mason Pointe. Private services. Burial Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, St. Ann.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019