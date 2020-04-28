Fick, Jr., Milton Carl 'Butch' 10/19/1948 - 04/23/2020. Preceded in death by his parents Milton Carl Fick, Sr. and Margaret P. (Wolff) Ruck, and stepfather, Robert H. Ruck. Survived by his wife, Collin; children: Sean, Kara, Obediah, and Kenneth; and siblings: Robert, David, Steven Ruck, and Melissa (Ruck) Miller. Brother-in-law, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin, uncle, and friend. US Navy veteran. As Carl would say, 'Peace out.'
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020.