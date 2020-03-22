Fry, Milton

March 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor Fry for 66 years. Dear father of Robert S. Fry, Lawrence D. "Larry" Fry and the late Susan L. Fry. Loving grandfather of Daniel I. Fry, Brian A. Fry and Jonathan L. Fry. Dear cousin and friend.

Milton was Chairman of Fry-Wagner Systems, Inc. founded in St. Louis in 1908 by his father and grandfather. Milton joined the family business in 1949 after serving in the Army during World War II and completing his education at Washington University.

Milton led by example, and he served his industry, and his community, by serving on the Board of Directors of Allied Van Lines; Past-President of the Missouri Movers Association; Past-President of the St. Louis Public Movers Association; Board of Directors of Temple Israel; and as a Past-President of the Temple Israel Brotherhood; among many other charitable organizations.

Services: Private family services were held. A memorial celebration of Milton's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63141, the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146 or to the .

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE