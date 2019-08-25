Kliethermes, Milton J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Dear husband of the late Joan C. Kliethermes (nee Zeller); loving father of Judy (Randy) Bauwens, Kim (Ted) Reale, Kay (Joe) Savio, Annie (Joe) Steffens, Matt Kliethermes; proud grandfather of Sarah and Emily Bauwens, Sydney, Madison and Aaron Reale, Nick and Samantha Savio, Josh and Hannah Steffens, Jacob, Lauren and Melissa Kliethermes; dear brother of Bernard and Herbert Kliethermes; dear friend of Edna Burns; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Tuesday Aug. 27, 9:30 a.m. from Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. to St. Clare of Assisi for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. VISITATION: Mon. 3-8 p.m.