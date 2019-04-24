Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton "Mick" Roedder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roedder, Milton Mick Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 42 years to Martha Roedder (nee Fine); loving father of Rebecca (Tony) Higgs, Dolly (Roger) Watson, Julie (Kerry) Brown, Bunny Phelps, Angela Bambi Roedder and the late Michael Duke Roedder; brother of Richard (Shirley) Roedder, John (Sherry) Roedder and Faith Ann (Gerry) Olliges; loving grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Mick was a long time member of the Barber Shop Harmony Society and the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir. He was also a volunteered as a AARP Tax Aide. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Friday, 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Barber Shop Harmo ny Society. Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at









Roedder, Milton Mick Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 42 years to Martha Roedder (nee Fine); loving father of Rebecca (Tony) Higgs, Dolly (Roger) Watson, Julie (Kerry) Brown, Bunny Phelps, Angela Bambi Roedder and the late Michael Duke Roedder; brother of Richard (Shirley) Roedder, John (Sherry) Roedder and Faith Ann (Gerry) Olliges; loving grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Mick was a long time member of the Barber Shop Harmony Society and the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir. He was also a volunteered as a AARP Tax Aide. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Friday, 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Barber Shop Harmo ny Society. Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019

