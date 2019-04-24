Roedder, Milton Mick Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 42 years to Martha Roedder (nee Fine); loving father of Rebecca (Tony) Higgs, Dolly (Roger) Watson, Julie (Kerry) Brown, Bunny Phelps, Angela Bambi Roedder and the late Michael Duke Roedder; brother of Richard (Shirley) Roedder, John (Sherry) Roedder and Faith Ann (Gerry) Olliges; loving grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Mick was a long time member of the Barber Shop Harmony Society and the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir. He was also a volunteered as a AARP Tax Aide. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Friday, 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Barber Shop Harmo ny Society. Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019