Maltzman, Minnette March 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Kobe and late Anna Seltzer; dearest wife of the late Sidney Maltzman; dear mother of Dean Maltzman, Douglas Maltzman and Denise Maltzman; dear grandmother of Eve Maltzman; dearest sister of the late Harry Seltzer and the late Dorothy Tish; dear motherin-law to Patricia, Missy and Pam. Services: Funeral service Sunday, March 24, 1:00 p.m. at United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Rd 63017. No visitation prior to service. Interment following the service at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd. 63017. Memorial contributions preferred to United Hebrew Congregation. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019