Heinicke, Miriam E.

93, Peacefully with the Lord on September 18th. Daughter of Gus and Esther Richmann. Beloved wife of the late Paul Heinicke and first husband Paul Blumenkamp.

Preceded in death by son Don (Christy), sister Lois Dau, grandson Mike Fennell. She is survived by sons Mark (Cherie) and Eric (Laura), Blumenkamp, dear stepmother to Matt Heinicke(Diane) , Liz Schuetz (the late Alan), 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

"Mim"will be remembered as someone who lived her life with grace, faith, and love of family.

Services: Private funeral service, September 26th, St. Trinity Cemetery.