Schainker, Miriam E.

passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 after experiencing 99 wonderful years with those she cared about most, her family and close friends.

Miriam was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 21, 1920. She married her beloved husband of 54 years, Lloyd L. Schainker, on July 21, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dora Fischman, her sister, Gwen (Zanvil) Sosna and brother, King (Susan) Fischman.

Miriam is the mother of three sons: Stan (Mindy) Schainker, Rick (Dottie) Schainker and Steve (Candy) Schainker. She was grandma to nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Visitation will be at 12153 Hibler Drive on November 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment is private. Memorial contributions preferred to Scottish Rite Foundation or a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

