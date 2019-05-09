Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Glenn Sheffield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sheffield, Miriam Glenn (nee Johnson), 82, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born October 31, 1936 in St. Louis, MO, she was predeceased by her parents, Miriam Duke Johnson and James Monroe Johnson and is survived by her brother, James Duke Johnson (Cathy). Glenn was married to William Hart Sheffield M.D. for 52 years until his death in December 2010; her dear friend Robb Jones passed in 2018. She is survived by her children, John Van Loon Sheffield (Audrey), Ellen Dalton Sheffield, James Duke Sheffield (Kendall), and her grandchildren, Tory, Sheff, George, Dalton and William, all of whom she loved to pieces. Glenn was a proud graduate of John Burroughs School (1954) and Smith College (1958). She married Bill after graduation and worked to support him through medical school in Washington, DC. They returned to St. Louis in 1965. A positive force and role model in the St. Louis community, Glenn devoted her life to public service. She served on dozens of Boards, many as Chair, including The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Opera Theatre St. Louis, Edgewood Children's Center, John Burroughs School, Smith College, Arts and Education Council, St. Louis Community Foundation, National Council of the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University, Metropolitan Sewer District, Women of Achievement, Citizens for Modern Transit, Project, Inc., Saint Joseph's Hospital, Saint Louis Ballet, Saint Louis Science Center Associates, Webster Arts, CASA, Girl Scouts, Inc, and KUTO. She was also a longtime volunteer and docent at St. Louis Art Museum and Co-Chair of the Musee de Noel's boutique which raised scholarship funds for Bryn Mawr, Smith and Vassar. Glenn was elected Mayor of Webster Groves in 1986 and served two terms. She had previously served on the Webster Groves City Council and Planning Commission. Under Glenn's leadership, bond issues were passed to repave streets and build the Recreation Complex/Community Center. Webster Groves named her Citizen of the Year in 1997. Her many additional awards included John Burroughs School Outstanding Alumnus (1991), St. Louis Suburban Journal Woman of Achievement (1997), and Ageless Remarkable St. Louisan (2012). The family would like to thank Dr. Christina Skale; caregivers Mamie Payton, Sybil and Zaria Rayner, and Kathi Williams; and Bethesda Hospice for their care and helping to ease Glenn's passing. Services: A celebration of Glenn's life will be held Saturday, May 25, at John Burroughs School, Haertter Hall, 755 S. Price Road, 63124 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please honor Glenn by considering ways to serve the community. Glenn requested financial donations be made to John Burroughs School, Opera Theatre St. Louis (210 Hazel Ave., 63119), or Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, 63119).

