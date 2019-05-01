Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchel V. Sukalski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sukalski, Mitchel V. Alexandria, VA - Mitchel V. Sukalski, 82, died April 27, 2019 after a recent move from St. Louis. Mitch is survived by his loving wife, Elayne; his children, Mitchel W., Dare, and Alyse; sisters, Lorraine and Celene; and his 6 grandchildren-Cheyenne, Sierra, Jonathan, William, Elayna, and Joseph. Born in Phila., PA in December 1936 to Mitchell Edward Sukalski and Helen Sukalski, Mitch attended St. Joseph's Prep, La Salle U., and U. of Tennessee. Between 1958 and 1969, Mitch served his country as an officer and helicopter pilot in the US Army. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Major, having earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for a daring nighttime rescue in Vietnam. Services: May 3, at Good Shepherd Church in Alexandria, VA at 4:00 p.m. (visitation at 3:00 p.m.). Arlington National Cemetery burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Assist. League of STL





