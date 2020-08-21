1/
Mixalis "Mike" Sidiropoulos
1952 - 2020
age 68, born in 1952, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Veria, Greece. Beloved father of: Efthymia Sidiropoulos, Elene Sullivan, Stephanie Sidiropoulos and Anastasia Kerr; and grandfather: Mia Sidiropoulos, Jaxton and Alexander Graham, Reece and Rylee Sullivan, Dasia Rucker and Kaylani Thomas; long-time companion, Helen Kaffenzakis; siblings: Eleni and George Sidiropoulos; and many other family and friends around the world. Funeral services were held at St. Nicholas Church in Nea Nikomidia, Greece on August 12, 2020. Burial at St. Nicholas Church Cemetery. Memorial service to be held at a later date in St. Louis, MO.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2020.
