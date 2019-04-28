|
|
Roesch, Mmerl R. entered into rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne Roesch (nee DuCharme); loving father of Jim (Becky), Bill (Megan) Roesch and Renee (Robin Wilkes) Broxson; cherished grandpa of Michael and Brian and treasured uncle of Joe, Mike, Clay, Tom and Donna; dear brother, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Services: A memorial gathering will be held at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Wednesday, May 1 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019