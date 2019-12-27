|
Stevens, Moir Brown
12/7/1929 - 12/25/2019.
Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Christmas morning. She was a graduate of Brentwood High School and is a member of its Hall of Fame, she was a graduate of Washington University and a member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity and Phi Beta Kappa. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, First Church of Christ, Scientist, Kirkwood, and served on the board of the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments. After a life of hard work, loving service, and self-sacrifice for her family, her community, and the causes she believed in, Moir is at rest in eternal life and reunited with her dear husband, John A. Stevens and beloved daughter, Amy M. Sternberg.
She is survived by her son, Daniel B. Stevens (Mary Margaret "Maugie"); her daughter, Rosanne S. Horan (Ronald Kline); her grandchildren, Robert V. Sternberg III (Natalie Vowell), John N. Sternberg, Diana A. Waldman (Todd), R. Jackson Horan Jr. (Catherine "Kate"), Amy R. Horan, Scott S. Horan, and Anne M. Mitchell (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Grace Waldman, Theodore Waldman, and Charles Robert. She will be missed daily and remembered with love, admiration, and appreciation.
Services: Graveside service at Bellefontaine Cemetery, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Procession to leave from Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please support the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments, 1234 South Big Bend Blvd., Richmond Heights, MO 63117. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019