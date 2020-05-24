Frohlichstein, Mollie May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Frohlichstein; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lynn C. Tobin (Dr. Garry) and Dr. Dale Frohlichstein (Louise); loving grandmother of Ali Kalina (Dr. Jeff), Emily Lepine (Kevin), Ariana Tobin, Joshua Tobin (fiancée Mickayla Lawrie), Beth Frohlichstein (Michael Holbrook) and David Frohlichstein; dear great-grandmother of four; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Rose Brasken (late Oscar), the late Selma Jagust (late Herbert) and the late Estelle Tobin (late Arnold); dear sister-in-law of the late Jack Frohlichstein and the late Robert Frohlichstein (late Helen); special aunt of Mark Tobin and Michelle Tobin Milder; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. The family would like to thank Buffy, Belinda and Cathy for their love and care. Services: A private graveside service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Panty or the Humane Society of Missouri. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.