Watkins, Mollie Ruby passed away May 16, 2019, just short of her 107th birthday. She was the beloved daughter of the late Henry Franklin and Minnie Gertrude Fowler, dear sister of the late Opal Williams, Pearl Todd, Jewel Cawthon, Goldie Adams, Garnett Fowler and Lucy Gray; loving wife to the late John Franklin Watkins; and beloved mother of Frank Edward Watkins. She was aunt to many and friend to all who knew and loved her. She was a member of the First Church of God St. Louis. Services: Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, at Alexander Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, from 11am until the start of the funeral service at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Valhalla Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2019