Lamers, Molly Ann

(nee Koffman), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George E. Lamers. Loving mother of Kathleen (Bill) Carmody, Paul (Candy) Lamers and Julie (Jim) Leahy. Dear grandmother of Sean, Laura and Joseph Carmody, Daniel (Kirstin) and Annie Lamers, Jordan, Erin, Luke and Megan Leahy. Dear sister of Robert S. (Betty) Koffman, Jr. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 11:15 a.m. to St. Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood for 12:00 p.m. Mass. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Parkinson's Foundation. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.