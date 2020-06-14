Digman Seals, Molly

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, suddenly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home in Sylmar, California. Beloved wife of Jason Seals; dearest mother of Collin Digman-Bruce; dear daughter of Bill and Mary (nee Finan) Digman; dear sister of Michael (Amy) Digman and Lauren (Mark) Gilliam; dear aunt of Taylor and Delaney Digman and James and Charlie Gilliam; our dear niece, cousin, and a friend to many.

Molly (Mary Margaret) Digman was born in St. Louis, MO on August 10, 1984. She attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Manchester, MO, St. Joseph Academy, Parkway West High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Lindenwood University. She worked as a Corrections Officer at St. Charles County Jail until poor health prevented her from continuing to work. She suffered from medical issues, including leukemia for the remainder of her life.

In 2018, Molly moved to the Los Angeles area where she hoped for a fresh start; reuniting with Jason Seals, whom she had dated when she was fourteen. They started a fledgling business in 3 D printing art, and married in a beautiful oceanside ceremony in Malibu, California in September, 2019.

Molly was a dyed in the wool Sneakerhead, adored her nieces and nephews, her beloved Jazmine, Major and Cooper, and the love of her life, Jason, who took loving care of her. More than anything in this world, though, Molly loved her son Collin, 17. He was her heart.

If you wish to honor Molly's memory, donations to Friends of Kids with Cancer or Code 3 Response would be appreciated. Both of these organizations have special ties to the Digman family.

Services: A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of Molly's life will be planned for a future date.