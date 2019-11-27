Riley, Molly T.

93, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Riley; loving mother to Kevin (Patti) Riley, Michael (Stevie) Riley, Patrick J. (Deniece) Riley, Kathleen (Ron) Pixley, Maureen (Matt) Saunders, Sean (Carol) Riley, Sharon(Jim) Giovanoni and Bridget (Dan) McGinnis. Cherished grandma of 24 and great-grandma of 12, sister, favorite aunt and dear friend to many.

Molly had a beautiful spirit. She loved life to the fullest. Her sense of humor was one-of-a kind and always left everyone in stitches. Family and friends will be regaling stories of Molly: her kindness, love and laughter will continue forever. She will be greatly missed.

Most of all Molly cherished being the Mother of eight beautiful children. She thanked the Lord every day for her eight children and their families. There were no riches in the world Molly would trade in place of being a Mom.

The love Molly's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends have for her would best be said by Philippians 1:3 'I thank my God upon every remembrance of you.'

Services: Funeral Mass will be held at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd. Chesterfield, Mo. 63017 on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the church vestibule before Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com