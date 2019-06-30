Maus, Mona M. fortified with Sacrament of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Maus; dearest sister of the late June (the late Erwin) Teich; loving aunt of Dan (Dee) Teich, Debbie (Fred) Sutton; dear great-aunt of Matt (Debbie), Nichole (Owen), Jason (Allison), George (Kathy), and Andy; great-great aunt of 11; and friend to many. Memorial donations in Mona's name may be made to Mercy Hospice. Private funeral services were held with burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (314-352-2600)
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019