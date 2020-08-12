Dreher, Mona Y.

Age 60, of Florissant, MO, asleep in Jesus, August 5, 2020. Born in Jerseyville, IL on September 29, 1959 to the late Jeanelle Vogler and Francis Dunham. She is survived by her soulmate Michael Evans, stepmom Shirley Brummett, stepdaughter Casey Allen and her pride and joy granddaughter Alliah Allen and dear sister to Mark, Dara, Willem, Chris; dear aunt and friend.

She was a caring and thoughtful person who always put others ahead of herself and a very dear friend to all who knew her.

Services: Memorial service at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3025 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Saturday, August 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.