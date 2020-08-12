1/
Mona Y. Dreher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dreher, Mona Y.

Age 60, of Florissant, MO, asleep in Jesus, August 5, 2020. Born in Jerseyville, IL on September 29, 1959 to the late Jeanelle Vogler and Francis Dunham. She is survived by her soulmate Michael Evans, stepmom Shirley Brummett, stepdaughter Casey Allen and her pride and joy granddaughter Alliah Allen and dear sister to Mark, Dara, Willem, Chris; dear aunt and friend.

She was a caring and thoughtful person who always put others ahead of herself and a very dear friend to all who knew her.

Services: Memorial service at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3025 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Saturday, August 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved