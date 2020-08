Schiro, Monika K.

(nee Schiro) Saturday, August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Schiro; loving mother of Stephanie (Chris); dear brother of Ludwig (Dee); dear niece of Katharina Anton; dear cousin, friend, and "mom" to many of her Jugendgruppe kids. Monika was a member of the Echos and a member of the Deutschmeister Brass Band.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kutis Affton Service.