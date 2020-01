Morganstern, Monroe Jay

January 20, 2020. Predeceased by parents, Anne and Edward Morganstern; sister Louise Morganstern; and brother-in-law, Frank Pfaff. Survived by children David Jay Morganstern and Kathy Anne Clark, sister Sara Pfaff, nephew Evan Pfaff and family, special friend Linda Hyken. Dear cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, January 22, 2:30 PM at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to the .

