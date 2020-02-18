Ross, Monte

May 26, 1932- passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020; Beloved husband of Harriet (Katz) Ross, like one heart together, with children Dr. Ryia Ross-Peterson (Mark), Diane Myers Stayton (John), and Ethan Ross (Miriam), and grandchildren Jake Peterson, April Myers, Gabriella Ross and Julia Ross; dear brother of Richard Ross (late Joan) and late Jean Ross; son of the late Mildred and the late Jack Ross.

Chicago natives, the family moved to St. Louis in 1965 with their three children. Monte was an accomplished electrical engineer and wrote the first book on laser receivers. He led the Laser Communication program at McDonnell Douglas for over 25 years. Later he formed Ultradata Systems and invented the "Road Whiz", one of the first consumer electronic travel gadgets before GPS, which sold on QVC for 10 years. A St. Louis "Entrepreneur of the Year" in 1986, Monte was also a past president of Neve Shalom Congregation.

On February 10, Monte celebrated 63 years of marriage to Harriet Ross with a blessing from Rabbi James Stone Goodman. Monte considered his marriage and family the cornerstone of a well-lived life.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 12:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd. followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Rd. Contributions in Monte's memory may be made to Rabbi James Goodman's Discretionary Fund of Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.