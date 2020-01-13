Kram, Morris

Passed away suddenly January 11, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 68 years, Estelle, and will be greatly missed by their children Sandy (Albert Croft) Weinstock, Dr. Kenneth (Marcia) Kram, Barbara (Randy) Virgil, and special daughter-in-law Carol (Rick) Grosz. "Paw-Paw" was loved and adored by his grandchildren Justin Ross, David Kram, Adam Kram (deceased), and Emily Kram, Elizabeth Virgil and Jeffrey Virgil, as well as his great-grandchildren Layla Kram and Brayden Kram.

Morris was born in St. Louis on January 5, 1930 and had just celebrated his 90th birthday. He met his wife at a party and they were married on February 18, 1951, four months before he was drafted into the Korean War, where he served from 1951-1953. Although he rarely talked of his experiences during the war, in later years he was very proud of being recognized for his service by the U.S. and Korean governments. He was a driving force in his family's business, Kram Fish Company, for four years before managing Meletio Seafood, then running the seafood department at Dierberg's grocery store until he retired. Wherever he went, he always ran into people he knew.

He loved to fish and passed down his love for the sport to his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his bawdy sense of humor (sometimes in Yiddish), his enthusiasm for his wife's cooking, the enjoyment he experienced at his synagogue Nusach Hari B'nai Zion, and his deep love and commitment to his wife and family.

Services: Graveside services Tuesday, January 14 at 2 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery 650 White Road, 63017. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

