Armstrong, MSG. Robert L., Army (Retired) 75, Aug. 30, 1943 - March 9, 2019. Services: Visit. SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Thurs., March 21, 6-8 p.m. and at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 66 Oak Valley Dr., St. Peters, Fri., 10 a.m. until Funeral, 11 a.m. Additional info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MSG. Robert L. Armstrong (Retired) Army.
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
(314) 426-6000
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019