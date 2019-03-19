MSG. Robert L. Armstrong (Retired) Army

Armstrong, MSG. Robert L., Army (Retired) 75, Aug. 30, 1943 - March 9, 2019. Services: Visit. SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Thurs., March 21, 6-8 p.m. and at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 66 Oak Valley Dr., St. Peters, Fri., 10 a.m. until Funeral, 11 a.m. Additional info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
