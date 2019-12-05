Hornburg, Murchel

It is with sadness that the family of Murchel Hornburg announces his passing, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Murchel was born on February 9th, 1931 in southeast Missouri, and was one of nine children of William and Nellie Hornburg. Murchel grew up in the Marston, MO area where he met the love of his life, Margaret Campbell, and they started a family in Indianapolis, IN before making their way to St. Louis, MO and rearing six children. Murchel owned and operated Better Homes Construction, a general contracting company for home improvements, for over 50 years before retiring in his early 80's.

Murchel will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jane Rund, James Hornburg, Rose (Andy) Bingham, David (Dona) Hornburg, and Joseph (Kayla) Hornburg as well as his sister Barbara (Donald) Babb and close friend Beverly Orton. Murchel will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Rachel (Tyler) Hebert, Charla (Marty) Hill, Nicole Hedges Biggs, Katie Rund, Matthew Hedges, Adam Bingham, Alex Bingham, Ava Hornburg, Luke Hornburg, Annaleise Hornburg, Caeden Hornburg, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Murchel was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Margaret, his son Michael Hornburg, his grandson Nathan Hornburg and seven siblings.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Louis Cremation, 2135 Chouteau, St. Louis, MO 63103 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.