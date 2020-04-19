Patton, Muriel Elsie 92, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William E. Patton; loving mother of Kathi (Dewayne) Olson, Lynne (Walter) Hassard, Janet Mauzy, and Kimberley Hallemann; dear grandmother of Missy Tooker, Brandon (Ginger) Olson, Joel (Kelly) Feher, Timothy (Meredith) Feher, Elsie Heckel, and Elizabeth Hallemann; great-grandmother of Jayden, Corbin, Braxton, Alexandra, Charlotte, Matthew, and Andrew. Muriel was predeceased by her parents, the late Rudolph S. and Elsie S. (nee Diederichs) Traunsberg and her brother, Warren R. Traunsberg. Services: Private Visitation was held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at KRIEGSHAUSER WEST MORTUARY, Olivette, MO. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the St. Louis Area Foodbank or Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.