Muriel Marie Ellis
Ellis, Muriel Marie

94, formerly of the 4000 block of Labadie Ave. in St. Louis, passed away, June 24, 2020 in Maryland Heights. She was born June 26, 1925 in Greenville, Mississippi, the daughter of Arthur Cornelius Ellis and Rosa Etta Lee Ellis. Miss Ellis professed her faith in God and was baptized at an early age. In 1946, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lincoln University and taught from 1961 to 1981 at Emerson Elementary in the St. Louis Public School District. In retirement, she traveled extensively, spent numerous summers at the family house on Lake Michigan, and took up the hobby of embroidering handmade quilts.

Survivors include a godchild, Jacqueline Rogers, the daughter of the late Ernestine McClendon Rogers, a college roommate and lifelong friend; five nieces, Rose Dixon, Nancy Moore, Gail Ellis, Donna Kennerson, and Marion Johnson; two nephews, Larry and Michael Ellis; and their extended families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Chester, Alphonse, Arthur II, and Frenchie; and three sisters, Mabel Crosby, Freddie Mae Davenport and Fannie Vernice Jones.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, June 30, 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 5239 W. Florissant Rd., St. Louis (meet at entrance gate). Online guestbook at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
