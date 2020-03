Kippenberger, Mylinda "Mindy" Louise

Entered eternal rest on March 26, 2020. Survived by her husband of 45 years, Timothy, loving mother of Curt (Krista) Kippenberger and Gammy to Kaydence and Matti, and beloved family and friends.

Services: A celebration of life: TBD For full obituary and to share condolences go to: www.stlouiscremation.com