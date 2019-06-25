St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Anne Kramer


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myra Anne Kramer Obituary
Kramer, Myra Anne November 29, 1938 - June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Kramer; mother to Lori (Karl), Joe (Kim), John, Lisa (Rick); Grandmother to Mitchell, Nicholas, Trevor; blended family: Ron (Marilyn), Karen (dec), Tom (Nancy), Jim (dec), Bob (Tim), Joe (Annette), Tim (Benedicte), Dan, Mary, Michael (Christine), Kathleen (Tom), 27 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; sister to Diane (Ken); sister-in-law to: Ron (Grace), Ray (Carol), Joan (Mike), Catherine (dec); aunt to many; friend to more. She loved life, family, friends and traveling. She lives on in our hearts. Services: Visitation at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church Wednesday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now