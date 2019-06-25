|
|
Kramer, Myra Anne November 29, 1938 - June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Kramer; mother to Lori (Karl), Joe (Kim), John, Lisa (Rick); Grandmother to Mitchell, Nicholas, Trevor; blended family: Ron (Marilyn), Karen (dec), Tom (Nancy), Jim (dec), Bob (Tim), Joe (Annette), Tim (Benedicte), Dan, Mary, Michael (Christine), Kathleen (Tom), 27 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; sister to Diane (Ken); sister-in-law to: Ron (Grace), Ray (Carol), Joan (Mike), Catherine (dec); aunt to many; friend to more. She loved life, family, friends and traveling. She lives on in our hearts. Services: Visitation at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church Wednesday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019