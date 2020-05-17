Myra B. Levinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levinson, Myra B. May 13, 2020. Dear mother of Matthew Levinson and Daniel (Meghan) Levinson. Beloved grandmother of Desmond Levinson. Dear sister of Norman (Jeannie) Frank. Beloved aunt of Molly (Daniel) Brystowski and great-aunt of Lily. Dear friend to many. Services: A private family graveside will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Covenant Place Foundation, 8 Millstone Campus Drive, Suite 2000, St. Louis, MO 63146. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
(314) 367-0438
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved