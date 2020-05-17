Or Copy this URL to Share

Levinson, Myra B. May 13, 2020. Dear mother of Matthew Levinson and Daniel (Meghan) Levinson. Beloved grandmother of Desmond Levinson. Dear sister of Norman (Jeannie) Frank. Beloved aunt of Molly (Daniel) Brystowski and great-aunt of Lily. Dear friend to many. Services: A private family graveside will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Covenant Place Foundation, 8 Millstone Campus Drive, Suite 2000, St. Louis, MO 63146. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



