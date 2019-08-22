|
Heaghney, Myra C.
(nee Neels) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Heaghney; dear mother of Kathleen (Edward) Hill, Rita (Charles) Welz, Kenneth J. (Mary Beth Walker) Heaghney, Joan (Michael) Deelo and Daniel (Jeanne) Heaghney; dear grandmother of John (Debbie) Hill, Julie (Jeff) Bertel, Laura (Mark) Hotz, Christine (Whitman) Rogers, Thomas (Jenny) Hill, Beth Woytowich, Charlie and Andrew Welz, Teresa (Steve) Neumeister, Nick and Sam Heaghney, Ann (Brian) Guntli, Michael (Laci Hansard) Deelo, Amy (Brian) Curtin, Daniel (Emily), Gregory and Ellen Heaghney; great-grandmother of 24. Our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Visitation at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church on Monday, August 26, 9 a.m., until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated.
A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019