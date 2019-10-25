|
Reinhardt, Myrna Ilene
our dear wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born Dec. 13, 1921 to Orion and Essie Williams. Beloved wife of Arthur John Reinhardt; loving mother of Diane Kohl (Ronald deceased) and Elaine Flieg (Terry); dear grandmother of Kristopher Reinhardt Kohl (Stacey) San Diego, CA; great-grandmother of Sebastian and Emilia Kohl, and dear aunt. Preceded in death by her sisters, Delma Stephan, Helen Kennedy and brother Lindal Williams.
Services: Mon., Oct. 28 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Visitation is 11:00, Service is 12:30 p.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Contributions in Myrna's memory may be made to The United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004, O'Fallon American Legion Post 388, P.O. Box 453, O'Fallon, MO 63366 or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019