Memorial service
View Map
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Marty, Myron August Mike Myron August Mike Marty was born on April 10, 1932, and died on July 16, 2019, surrounded by his children and his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley. Their love was the cornerstone of his life. Mike Marty was born to Emil and Anna Louise in West Point, Nebraska, the youngest of three. A son of a Lutheran school teacher, he excelled at school and sport. He attended Concordia College, River Forest, where he met Shirley. In their early years together Mike taught, coached, and played church organ to support their growing family, first in Fort Wayne, IN, where he was a third and fourth grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran School, and then in St. Louis, where he taught at Lutheran High School Central from 1957 to 1965. After receiving his Ph.D. from St. Louis University in 1966, he joined the faculty of Florissant Valley Community College, where he served as Professor of History and Chair of the Division of Social Sciences for many years. In 1980 he accepted a position as Deputy Director of Education Programs at National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington DC. In 1984 he became Dean of Arts and Sciences at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and later the Ann G. and Sigurd E. Anderson University Professor. In 2002 he and Shirley retired to Monticello, Illinois, to be near family. His work includes studies of American religious and social history, the Presidencies of Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, and the history of Taliesin, the community of architects and artists established by Frank Lloyd Wright early in the twentieth-century. He reviewed books for the St Louis Post Dispatch for 35 years. He was predeceased by an infant son, Michael David, and a sister, Mildred Marty Burger. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his brother, Martin E. Marty; his daughters, Miriam Marty Clark (Drew) and Elizabeth Bertolini (John); his sons, Timothy Marty (Ann) and Jason Marty (Marla); his grandchildren, Emma, Mary, Paul, Matthew, Michael, Philip, Leah, Anna Louise, and Joshua; his great grandchildren Margaret, Jane, Henry, and Jack; and many nephews, nieces, and friends. A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, https://gracelutherancu.org or to Friends of the Drake Arts, https://www.drake.edu/friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 18, 2019
