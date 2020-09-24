Grodsky, Myron J.

85, of St. Louis, passed away September 23. Loved son of Louis and Goldie, husband of Prisella, the love of his life and best friend; beloved father of Irl (Debbie Silverman), Sheryl (Rick) Hendin, and David (Lynne Hirsh); loving grandfather of Lauren (Brad) Stein, Marissa (Brantley) Gerchikov, Michelle (Brian) Migdow, Scott (fiancee' Kate Kazan), Michael (Lauren) MacGregor, Dr. Jacob Grodsky, and Dr. Rachael MacGregor; great-grandfather of Blake, Shayna, and Tara Stein, Aiden and Madison Migdow, and Raegan Gerchikov; brother of Dr. Gerold Grodsky; brother-in-law of Harlene Hiken, Marcia (Fred) Stein; beloved uncle, cousin, and friend to so many.

He was the owner of Kay C Vending Company; he enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, playing cards, and being with friends. Most of all, he treasured, loved, and cherished his family, including the many memorable trips to Chicago. He was a blessing to many.

Services: A private service will be held. Donations in his memory can be made to Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information

