Myron J. Grodsky
Grodsky, Myron J.

85, of St. Louis, passed away September 23. Loved son of Louis and Goldie, husband of Prisella, the love of his life and best friend; beloved father of Irl (Debbie Silverman), Sheryl (Rick) Hendin, and David (Lynne Hirsh); loving grandfather of Lauren (Brad) Stein, Marissa (Brantley) Gerchikov, Michelle (Brian) Migdow, Scott (fiancee' Kate Kazan), Michael (Lauren) MacGregor, Dr. Jacob Grodsky, and Dr. Rachael MacGregor; great-grandfather of Blake, Shayna, and Tara Stein, Aiden and Madison Migdow, and Raegan Gerchikov; brother of Dr. Gerold Grodsky; brother-in-law of Harlene Hiken, Marcia (Fred) Stein; beloved uncle, cousin, and friend to so many.

He was the owner of Kay C Vending Company; he enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, playing cards, and being with friends. Most of all, he treasured, loved, and cherished his family, including the many memorable trips to Chicago. He was a blessing to many.

Services: A private service will be held. Donations in his memory can be made to Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
