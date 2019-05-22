|
|
Enloe, Myron W. Asleep with Christ Mon., May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty L. Enloe (nee Wagener); dearest father of Debbie Mueller and the late Kenneth M. Enloe; loving grandfather of Alana and Greg Mueller, Cathy (Jeff) Green, Michael and Ryan (Shelley) Enloe; great-grandfather of Clayton and Chase Green, Braeden, Trent, Kendall and Dean Enloe; dear brother of the late Kenneth E. Enloe; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Road Thur., May 23 at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation Wed., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019