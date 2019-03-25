|
Herwig, Myrtle L. Myrt (nee Tiemann) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mobley and the late Philip Herwig; loving mother of Patricia A. (Kevin) Deschler and stepmother of Philip (Kimberly) Jr., Joesph (Alison) and Kenneth (Henrietta) Herwig; cherished grandmother of Kurt (Jacqui) Deschler and Kathleen (Scott Newcomb) Deschler and step-grandmother of 5. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, godmother, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Wednesday March 27, 9:15 a.m. to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019