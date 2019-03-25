St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Herwig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle L. "Myrt" Herwig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Myrtle L. "Myrt" Herwig Obituary
Herwig, Myrtle L. Myrt (nee Tiemann) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mobley and the late Philip Herwig; loving mother of Patricia A. (Kevin) Deschler and stepmother of Philip (Kimberly) Jr., Joesph (Alison) and Kenneth (Henrietta) Herwig; cherished grandmother of Kurt (Jacqui) Deschler and Kathleen (Scott Newcomb) Deschler and step-grandmother of 5. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, godmother, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Wednesday March 27, 9:15 a.m. to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now