Stuesse, N. William "Bill"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tues., Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Marjorie Stuesse (nee Stoecklein); dear father and father-in-law of Monica (Joel) Perlmutter, Mark (Cheryl) Stuesse and Gregory (Denise) Stuesse; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield on Fri., Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. with visitation at church from 9:30-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Incarnate Word Church Society of St. Vincent de Paul appreciated.

