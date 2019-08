Chipman, Nadine C.

88, passed away on Mon., Aug. 26, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Richard "Chip" Chipman. She is survived by her children, William (Mary) and Richard C. Chipman.

Services: Funeral services will be held on Fri., Aug. 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 12075 Dorsett Rd., Maryland Heights, MO with visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com