St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Fredrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine Fredrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine Fredrick Obituary

Fredrick, Nadine

(nee Alvey), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Bill Fredrick; dearest mother of the late Rebecca (Zaven Sr.) Nalbandian and Brent Fredrick; dear grandmother of Zaven (Jean) Nalbandian, Jr.; great-grandmother of Zaven, III and Mira; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Ascension Catholic Church (Chesterfield). Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information