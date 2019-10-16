|
|
Fredrick, Nadine
(nee Alvey), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Bill Fredrick; dearest mother of the late Rebecca (Zaven Sr.) Nalbandian and Brent Fredrick; dear grandmother of Zaven (Jean) Nalbandian, Jr.; great-grandmother of Zaven, III and Mira; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Ascension Catholic Church (Chesterfield). Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019