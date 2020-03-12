|
|
Morehead, Nadine
(nee Hill), Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Morehead, dear mother of Donald Jr. (Judy) Morehead, Mickie (Tim) Hodge and Rodney Morehead; dear grandmother of Tracy, Chris, Rodney and Alex; our dear great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, March 16, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020