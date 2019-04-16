|
Weir, Nadine (nee Jackson), Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jim Weir; dearest mother of Larry (Wanda), Dennis (Debra), Michael and the late Steven Boone; dear grandmother, greatgrandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. She was very devout in her faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Oakville. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 3 p.m. until service 7 p.m. Concludes at Funeral Home. Interment Green Co. Memorial Gardens, Paragould, AR, Thursday, April 18 at 12 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019