Rimbach, Nan of Ballwin, Missouri, died peacefully May 23, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Ted and Sylvia Rimbach, dear sister of Rich (Trish), Don, Jean (Stephen) Allmart, and Stephen; loving aunt of Barb (Stephen) Carson, Jim (Ruth) Allmart, Rob Allmart, and Andy Rimbach; loving great-aunt of Jack, Emily, and Thomas Carson, and Ciara and Tara Allmart. Nan attended schools in Webster Groves and graduated from the Judson School in Paradise Valley, Arizona. She was a graduate of Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Religion. She attended the Hamma School of Theology in Springfield, Ohio and United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. Nan studied for the Episcopal priesthood, taught special education, worked as a nurses' aide, and was an election worker. Services: Memorial service Thursday, June 27th, 10:30 a.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 Bompart Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Episcopal City Mission of St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019